Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal Wedding To Be a Three-Day Affair From 7 to 9 December

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are reportedly getting married in December.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
The biggest Bollywood wedding this year is set to be a three-day affair in Rajasthan in December. Actors Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are reportedly all set to tie the knot on 9th December and the entire grand wedding celebration will be held over 7th, 8th and 9th December. The Vicky-Katrina wedding will be held at Six Senses Fort Barwara, a resort in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan and approximately 200 guests are expected to attend the functions.
Six Senses Fort Barwara, Sawai Madhopur.
Also, a special mehendi from Sojat will be supplied for the bride-to-be and her guests for the pre-wedding ceremony. Suppliers of Sojat mehendi say that the mehendi will be handmade and completely natural for the Katrina-Vicky wedding. 20 kilos of mehendi powder and 400 henna cones will be sent to the venue. This is reportedly the same mehendi that was a part of Aishwarya Rai and Priyanka Chopra's wedding as well.
Since the couple want to avoid any media coverage of the event, insiders say that there will be a no-mobile phones policy for guests who will be arriving at the wedding venue. The event management company is responsible for ensuring that no photos or videos from the event are leaked out on social media by guests. To ensure privacy, guests will have to surrender their phones at a designated area before they enter the venue in Sawai Madhopur.
While the couple continue to officially maintain silence over their upcoming wedding, according to reports, Vicky and Katrina had a roka ceremony at filmmaker Kabir Khan's residence during Diwali and will first have a court marriage in Mumbai before their grand wedding in Rajasthan.
