Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal Wedding To Be a Three-Day Affair From 7 to 9 December

Also, a special mehendi from Sojat will be supplied for the bride-to-be and her guests for the pre-wedding ceremony. Suppliers of Sojat mehendi say that the mehendi will be handmade and completely natural for the Katrina-Vicky wedding. 20 kilos of mehendi powder and 400 henna cones will be sent to the venue. This is reportedly the same mehendi that was a part of Aishwarya Rai and Priyanka Chopra's wedding as well.

Since the couple want to avoid any media coverage of the event, insiders say that there will be a no-mobile phones policy for guests who will be arriving at the wedding venue. The event management company is responsible for ensuring that no photos or videos from the event are leaked out on social media by guests. To ensure privacy, guests will have to surrender their phones at a designated area before they enter the venue in Sawai Madhopur.