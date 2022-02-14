‘In a Day, Life Changed’: Actor Vibhu K Raghave on Being Diagnosed With Cancer

Actor Vibhu K Raghave being treated for cancer.
Actor Vibhu K Raghave, famous for his role in Nisha Aur Uske Cousins, is undergoing treatment for cancer in Mumbai. Raghave had shared the news of his diagnosis on social media and revealed that he’d been diagnosed with stage 4 cancer. In a video he shared from the hospital, Raghave said, “I am in the hospital. I thought I'd let you know what's going on here.”
“I was sick for the last few days and about two weeks back they found a stage 4 cancer in me which is in an advanced state, which is a rare type and kind of aggressive. I never expected that. In a day, life changed, totally upside down. Nevertheless, we are trying to be strong and we are going ahead with it,” Vibhu Raghave added.
Several celebrities from the TV industry sent their best wishes to Raghave under his post. Actor Mouli Ganguly wrote, “You will come out of it stronger..lots of love,” and Mazher Sayed commented, “Lots of love ...u are sooo strong and u have soo much of love all around ..lots of love.”
Ankush Bahuguna wrote, “You got this. Your strength inspires me,” and singer Vibha Saraf added, “Vibhu, like you mentioned the other day, you feel like 'steel' with the support, we are ALL together steel and with you, the force is with you, you are blessed.” Actor Karanvir Bohra wrote, “Bhai ..come back the strongest man in the room."
Vibhu Raghave shared another video with the caption, “This part got truncated/deleted while uploading the video yesterday so putting it out here now, coz I wanted to share the whole thing with y'all."
In that clip, Raghave said, “One thing that I’ve found out in the darkest period of my life is that I’m so incredibly blessed. I’m blessed with the most amazing friends and the most amazing family. They are going out of their way to do things which are hard to imagine, which probably nobody does for anybody. Today is the first day of my chemo and hopefully all goes well and with time, we’ll get to the other side of this.”
Vibhu K Raghave has starred in shows like Suvreen Guggal- Topper of the Year and Nisha Aur Uske Cousins. He was also a part of Rhythm and Pitchfork.
