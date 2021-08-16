Veteran Singer & Composer Khayyam's Wife Jagjit Kaur Passes Away

Jagjit Kaur, veteran singer and wife of late music composer Khayyam, passed away at the age of 93 on Sunday, as per a report by ANI. "According to the late artist's spokesperson, Jagjit Kaur, wife of the late music composer Mohammed Zahur Khayyam, breathed her last around 6 am at her residence in Mumbai," the ANI report stated.

Jagjit Kaur was well-known for songs such as 'Dekh Lo Aaj Humko' from Bazaar and 'Pehle Toh Aankh Milana' from Shola Aur Shabnam.