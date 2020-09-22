Veteran Marathi Actor Ashalata Wabgaonkar Passes Away

Ashalata Wabgaonkar, veteran Marathi film actor, passed away on 22 September, as per a report by Mumbai Mirror. She was 79 years old. Popularly known as Ashalata, the actor reportedly tested COVID-19 positive, along with other crew members of the ongoing Sony Marathi TV channel show Aai Majhi Kalubai. As per the report by Mumbai Mirror, Ashalata Wabgaonkar was the only person among the cast to test positive for the virus. The rest are crew members. Since most of them are asymptomatic, they have been advised home quarantine.

According to the tabloid, the test results had come around a week back and the actor's condition was improving. However, she became critical three days back and was put on ventilator support. Digambar Kamat, Ex-Chief Minister of Goa, took to Twitter to mourn the death of Wabgaonkar. "Deeply pained by the passing away of acclaimed Goan Artist Ashalata Wabgaonkar. Her splendid performances in theatre & films will keep inspiring the generations to come. My condolences to her family & fans. May her soul rest in peace. [sic]"

Ashalata Wabgaonkar was born and brought up in Goa. The veteran actor was associated with the Goa Hindu Association as well. She started off her career with Konkani and Marathi plays and then went on to star in more than 100 Hindi and Marathi movies. Filmmaker Basu Chatterjee introduced her in Hindi films with Apne Paraye, for which she was nominated for Filmfare Award for Best Supporting Actress.