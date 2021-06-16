Veteran Actor Swatilekha Sengupta Passes Away

Veteran Bengali actor Swatilekha Sengupta passes away.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
Veteran actor Swatilekha Sengupta passed away on Wednesday, 16 June, following a heart attack at a private hospital in Kolkata, as per a report by anandabazar.com. Sengupta was 71. She is survived by her husband, theatre personality Rudraprasad Sengupta, and daughter Sohini.
The report also states that the veteran actor was suffering from kidney-related ailments for a long time.
Swatilekha Sengupta started her acting career in 1984 with late actor Soumitra Chatterjee and Victor Banerjee. Her role as Bimala in Satyajit Ray's Ghore Baire is memorable.
Condolences poured in for Sengupta's family on Twitter. Filmmaker Onir wrote, "Very sad to hear about #SwatilekhaSengupta. RIP. Was fortunate enough to work with her briefly as producer for our film #Chauranga. Unfortunately the desire to direct her will remain unfulfilled. Gone too soon Will remain immortalised for her performance in #GhareBhaire .
Some more tributes:
