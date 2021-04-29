Veteran Actor Randhir Kapoor Tests COVID Positive, Hospitalised

Veteran actor Randhir Kapoor has been admitted to Mumbai's Kokilaben Hospital after he tested positive for coronavirus.

Dr Santosh Shetty, CEO and executive director, Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital said in a statement, "Randhir Kapoor has been admitted to Kokilaben Hospital on Wednesday (28 April) for COVID treatment. His condition remains stable".

Earlier, Ranbir Kapoor had also tested positive for the virus. He recovered after isolating at home. Of late several Bollywood celebrities, including Bhumi Pednekar, Alia Bhatt, Akshay Kumar, Vicky Kaushal had tested COVID positive. Most of them have recovered.