'Only the PM Can Silence Hatemongers': Naseeruddin Shah on Prophet Row

Veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah recently expressed his resentment over the derogatory remarks made on Prophet Muhammad by a former BJP leader, in an interview with NDTV on 8 June. The actor said that this is the right time for the Prime Minister to step in, if he really wants to "stop the poison from spreading."

The 71-year-old actor, who is also known for being vocal about his political stand in the industry, told NDTV, "I wish that the hatemongers whom the PM follows on Twitter... He has to do something to silence them because only his voice is going to do it."