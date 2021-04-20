Veteran Actor Kishore Nandlaskar Passes Away Due to COVID

Kishore Nandlaskar.
(Photo Courtesy: Pinterest)
Veteran actor Kishore Nandlaskar passed away on Tuesday, 20 April, due to COVID-19 in Maharashtra, as per a report by India Today. He was 81. Nandlaskar was popular for his roles in films such as Vaastav, Singham, Simmba.
Kishore Nandlaskar's grandson Anish confirmed the news to ABP. He said, "My grandfather was admitted to a COVID-19 centre in Thane on 14 April after he tested positive last week. He breathed his last in the centre between 12.30pm to 1pm."
Anish added, "He was having trouble breathing and talking before being admitted to the COVID centre. His oxygen level had also significantly fallen".
Kishore Nandlaskar was a popular figure in the Marathi film industry. He made his debut with the 1989 film Ina Mina Dika. He was also a part of a number of Bollywood films like Khakee (2004), Vaastav: The Reality (1999), Singham (2011) and more.
