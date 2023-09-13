'Sholay' Actor Birbal Khosla Passes Away at 84

Veteran actor Birbal Khosla has passed away.
Veteran actor Satinder Kumar Khosla, also known as Birbal, passed away at a private hospital in Mumbai on Tuesday evening, 12 September. He was 84.
According to ANI, Khosla died due to a cardiac arrest. The actor's final rites will be performed on Wednesday, his family members said.
Several actors and directors from the film industry took to social media to express their condolences to the legendary actor. The Cine and TV Artistes’ Association (CINTAA) also shared the tragic news of Khosla's passing on X (formerly Twitter).
Khosla was born in Gurdaspur, Punjab, in 1983. He made his acting debut with the 1967 film Upkar, following which he appeared in several films across different languages, including Hindi, Punjabi, Bhojpuri, and Marathi.
Khosla has appeared in over 500 films in his career in the industry. He garnered a lot of attention for his role as a prisoner in Sholay. The actor was also celebrated for his comedic and distinctive appearances on screen.
He was also known for his work in Naseeb, Roti Kapda Aur Makaan, Yaarana, Naseeb, and Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke, among others.
