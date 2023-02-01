Veteran Actor Annu Kapoor in Stable Condition; To Return to Mumbai Soon

Kapoor's manager told E-Times in a statement, "Annu Kapoor is in a stable condition now. He was given two days rest after the treatment and now we are planning to come back to Mumbai.

"He had chest congestion and because of which he felt some discomfort. It happened because of the stress since he is always busy with shoots, multiple live shows and continuous travel. He has several shows and events lined up. He will be back to work normally and also resume the shooting of his upcoming projects."

The 66-year-old actor underwent treatment by a cardiology team of Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, comprising Dr JPS Sawhney, Dr Rajneesh Jain, Dr Rajiv Passey, Dr BS Vivek, and Dr Sushant Wattal. Kapoor was discharged from the hospital on 29 January in a stable condition.