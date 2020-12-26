Varun Got Shouted at the Most on Coolie No. 1 Set: Shikha Talsania

Actor Shikha Talsania, who is known for films like Wake up Sid and Veere Di Wedding, was recently seen in Coolie No.1. We spoke to the actor who told us that she didn't take more than a few seconds to say yes to the David Dhawan film.

When asked about getting stereotyped, she said that stereotyping does happen a lot but things are changing.

The actor also spoke about working with David Dhawan and what used to happen behind the scene and how Varun was the one who would get shouted at the most.

David Dhawan's 1995 film Coolie No. 1's remake of the same name starring Varun Dhawan and Sara Ai Khan is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video.