Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal Reach Hospital; Couple Set To Welcome Their 1st Child

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal announced the news of their pregnancy in February this year.
Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal are set to welcome their first child.

(Photo Courtesy: Instagram/@varundvn)

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal are all set to welcome their child together. The couple arrived at Mumbai's Hinduja Hospital after Natasha reportedly went into labour on Monday, 3 June. A video of the same also surfaced on social media.

As per a report by The Times of India, other members of the Dhawan family, including filmmaker David Dhawan, were also spotted at the hospital.

Varun and Natasha announced the news of their pregnancy on social media earlier in February, this year. Taking to Instagram, Varun shared a monochrome picture of himself kissing Natasha's baby bump. He wrote in the caption, "We are pregnant. Need all your blessings and love."

Have a look at the post here:

Varun and Natasha, who have been high school-sweethearts, tied the knot in 2021 in an intimate wedding ceremony in Alibaug.

