Varun Dhawan & Janhvi Kapoor Begin Shooting For 'Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari'

Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor begin shoot for Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram/@karanjohar)
After Bawaal, Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor are set to share screen for the second time in Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari. On Saturday, 4 April, producer Karan Johar took to Instagram to announce the beginning of the film's shoot.
The filmmaker shared a video of Janhvi and Varun from a pooja ceremony organised for the film. He wrote, "JUST PURE LOVE!!!! Sunny Sanskari & Tulsi Kumari’s shooting with their family begins. Send them love, blessings, and warm wishes for a journey filled with sunshine!"
The video also featured Rohit Saraf, Sanya Malhotra and other actors who took part in the pooja ceremony. Everyone was dressed in traditional attires.
Have a look at his post here:
Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari was announced by the makers earlier this year. The film will be directed by Shashank Khaitan, who has previuosly worked with the lead actors in Badrinath Ki Dulhaniya and Dhadak, respectively.
Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari will hit the big screens on 18 April 2025.
