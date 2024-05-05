Varun Dhawan & Janhvi Kapoor Begin Shooting For 'Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari'

After Bawaal, Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor are set to share screen for the second time in Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari. On Saturday, 4 April, producer Karan Johar took to Instagram to announce the beginning of the film's shoot.

The filmmaker shared a video of Janhvi and Varun from a pooja ceremony organised for the film. He wrote, "JUST PURE LOVE!!!! Sunny Sanskari & Tulsi Kumari’s shooting with their family begins. Send them love, blessings, and warm wishes for a journey filled with sunshine!"