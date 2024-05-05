Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Entertainment Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Bollywood Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Varun Dhawan & Janhvi Kapoor Begin Shooting For 'Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari'

Varun Dhawan & Janhvi Kapoor Begin Shooting For 'Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari'

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari will hit the big screens on 18 April 2025.
Quint Entertainment
Bollywood
Published:

Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor begin shoot for Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari.

|

(Photo Courtesy: Instagram/@karanjohar)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor begin shoot for&nbsp;<em>Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari.</em></p></div>
ADVERTISEMENT

After Bawaal, Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor are set to share screen for the second time in Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari. On Saturday, 4 April, producer Karan Johar took to Instagram to announce the beginning of the film's shoot.

The filmmaker shared a video of Janhvi and Varun from a pooja ceremony organised for the film. He wrote, "JUST PURE LOVE!!!! Sunny Sanskari & Tulsi Kumari’s shooting with their family begins. Send them love, blessings, and warm wishes for a journey filled with sunshine!"

The video also featured Rohit Saraf, Sanya Malhotra and other actors who took part in the pooja ceremony. Everyone was dressed in traditional attires.

Have a look at his post here:

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari was announced by the makers earlier this year. The film will be directed by Shashank Khaitan, who has previuosly worked with the lead actors in Badrinath Ki Dulhaniya and Dhadak, respectively.

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari will hit the big screens on 18 April 2025.

Also ReadInside Pics From Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal's Baby Shower

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: undefined

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL FOR NEXT