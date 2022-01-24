Varun Dhawan Marks First Wedding Anniversary with Natasha Dalal with New Pics

Several celebrities including Jackie Shroff, Karisma Kapoor, Neha Kakkar, Huma Qureshi, Dino Morea, Mouni Roy, and Kriti Sanon wished the couple on their anniversary. Maniesh Paul commented, “Happy anniversary guys…stay blessed.” Karisma Kapoor called them “Cuties” in the comments.

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal tied the knot on 24 January 2021. Varun had later tweeted, “The last few days me and natasha have received so much love and positivity from everyone so just wanted to thank everyone from the bottom of my heart.”