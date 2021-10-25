Varun Dhawan Shares Glimpses Into the First Karwa Chauth With Natasha Dalal

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal celebrated Karwa Chauth on Sunday.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Actor Varun Dhawan and wife Natasha Dalal celebrated their first Karwa Chauth on Sunday. Varun took to social media to share pictures from the ocassion with the caption, “MOON please. Happy #karwachauth to everyone."
The actor wore an orange kurta and Natasha was dressed in a lavender suit. In one picture Natasha can be seen performing the puja and looking at Varun through a sieve.
In another photo the couple was posing with the moon in the background. Many actors commented on this post. Pyaar Ka Punchnama actor Kartik Aaryan commented, “Awww Aadarsh Pati." Nargis Fakri and Mouni Roy also showered love on the post.
Natasha and Varun had tied the knot in a private ceremony on 24 January in Alibaug. Only close friends and family members were invited to the wedding. Varun and Natasha have been friends since childhood and dated for several years.
Talking about why he choose a low key wedding, Varun Dhawan told Hindustan Times, "That’s the kind of person I am, as far as my personal life is concerned. I’d rather keep it low-key, and also because Natasha isn’t from this film line anyway. The full show-sha is too much, and this wasn’t the time for that."
Varun Dhawan has completed the shoot for his upcoming horror comedy film Bhediya as well as Raj Mehta directorial Jug Jugg Jeeyo. When asked how he balances his professional and personal life, Varun said, “It’s fine, and it’s exactly the same. I’m not having any issues right now because I’ve too much time like most people do”.
Actor Yami Gautam, who married filmmaker Aditya Dhar in June, shared a picture of her first Karwa Chauth as well with the caption, "We see the same moon, you and I…’Our first Karvachauth."
