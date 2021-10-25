Varun Dhawan Shares Glimpses Into the First Karwa Chauth With Natasha Dalal

The actor wore an orange kurta and Natasha was dressed in a lavender suit. In one picture Natasha can be seen performing the puja and looking at Varun through a sieve.

In another photo the couple was posing with the moon in the background. Many actors commented on this post. Pyaar Ka Punchnama actor Kartik Aaryan commented, “Awww Aadarsh Pati." Nargis Fakri and Mouni Roy also showered love on the post.

Natasha and Varun had tied the knot in a private ceremony on 24 January in Alibaug. Only close friends and family members were invited to the wedding. Varun and Natasha have been friends since childhood and dated for several years.

Talking about why he choose a low key wedding, Varun Dhawan told Hindustan Times, "That’s the kind of person I am, as far as my personal life is concerned. I’d rather keep it low-key, and also because Natasha isn’t from this film line anyway. The full show-sha is too much, and this wasn’t the time for that."