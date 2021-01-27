Varun Dhawan Thanks Fans for Showering Love on Him & Natasha
Varun and Natasha Dalal got married in Alibaug on 24 January.
Varun Dhawan has taken to social media to thank his fans and friends for showering their love on him and Natasha Dalal. Varun and Natasha tied the knot on 24 January in a private ceremony in Alibaug.
"The last few days me and natasha have received so much love and positivity from everyone so just wanted to thank everyone from the bottom of my heart", Varun tweeted.
Varun took to Instagram on Tuesday, 26 January, to post some photos of Natasha and him from the wedding ceremony.
According to reports not more than 50 guests attended the wedding owing to the coronavirus pandemic. Some of the guests from the film industry included filmmaker Karan Johar and designer Manish Malhotra.
