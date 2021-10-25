Karwa Chauth 2021: Here Are the Top Celebrity Styles of the Day

Karwa Chauth 2021 top celebrity styles.
Karwa Chauth 2021 was celebrated on 24 October 2021 to mark the love and affection shared by a husband and a wife by fasting. Read ahead to see the top celebrity styles of the day.
Yami Gautam married director Aaditya Dhar in June 2021 in a beautiful, intricate hill wedding. She celebrated her first Karwa Chauth in 2021 and went with a bold red lip, traditional red and gold sari and ornate earrings to complete her look. We're completely in love, aren't you?
Natasha Dalal married long-term boyfriend and actor Varun Dhawan in June 2021. She opted for a beautiful pastel blue sharara and we love this subtle Karwa Chauth look.
We have always loved Mira Kapoor's simple and relaxed styles and this Karwa Chauth is no exception. Mira decided to go for a printed sharara set and paired it with some beautiful earrings to complete her look. We think we have found our most comfortable Karwa Chauth look for 2021, have you?
Sunita Kapoor is the epitome of grace and this year is no different. She hosted her annual Karwa Chauth party and dressed in the regal colours of red and deep purple to complete her look.
Shilpa Shetty never disappoints with her look. This Karwa Chauth 2021, she opted for a beautiful red sari with lots of glittering bangles to finish her look.
Anissa married boyfriend Aadar Jain in early 2021. As her first Karwa Chauth look, Anissa decided to opt for a vibrant floor-length Anarkali in a beautiful pink colour. The colourful dupatta just adds to the overall look and we love her festive look.
