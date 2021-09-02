Varun Dhawan, Alia Mourn 'Humpty Sharma...' Co-Star Sidharth Shukla's Death

Sidharth Shukla with Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt took to Instagram to mourn the death of their Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania co-star Sidharth Shukla. Sidharth made his film debut with Humpty Sharma... The actor passed away due to a heart attack on Thursday, 2 September.
In an Instagram post, Varun shared pictures of him and Sidharth with Alia Bhatt, and wrote, "Rip brother u are loved by so many and u touched so many with ur kind heart and beautiful personality. Today heaven has gained a star and we have lost one. My deepest condolences to the family and loved ones."
Alia took to Instagram Story to write, "Sid. One of the warmest, kindest and most genuine person I have worked with... always smiling and always positive. My heartfelt condolences to his family, loved ones and his fans who loved him so deeply".
In an interview ahead of the film's release in 2014, Varun had spoken about Sidharth's popularity. "In Borivali we were shooting... First there were a couple of aunties, and I didn't pay much attention thinking there was a kids' market nearby. Then some school kids came calling Sidharth's name, that's when I realised there's going to be a problem.
Published: 02 Sep 2021,03:34 PM IST