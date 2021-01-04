Urmila Asks Kangana to Reveal Celebs She Wanted to Report to NCB

"Namashkar Kangana Ji. I have heard your opinions about me. The whole country has also heard them. In front of the entire country I want to ask you to choose the place and time, and I will bring all my documents there. In 2011, after working hard in the film industry for a span of 25-30 years, I purchased a house in Andheri. I will bring the documents of that flat. I sold that house in the first week of March and I will furnish those papers too. Added to that will be documents of the office that I have now purchased from my hard-earned money. I bought this flat much before I entered politics. I want to show you that too,” Urmila Matondkar said in the video.

The actor added, "All I want in return is this. Using the money paid by crores of taxpayers like me, you were given Y-plus security by the government because you said you had names of many Bollywood celebrities whom you wanted report to the NCB. As you are aware of the troubled times the country is facing all of us have to fight against the drugs menace together. Please bring me the small list of names. I will be looking forward to your reply".