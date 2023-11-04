Uorfi Javed, Others Booked by Mumbai Police For Fake Arrest Video

Uorfi Javed has been booked after she took part in a fake arrest video.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
The Mumbai Police has booked Uorfi Javed and a few others for being part of a fake arrest video. "A viral video of a woman being allegedly arrested by Mumbai Police, in a case of obscenity is not true - insignia & uniform has been misused. However, a criminal case has been registered against those involved in the misleading video, at Oshiwara Pstn under sections 171, 419, 500, 34 IPC. While further investigation is on, the fake inspector is under arrest & the vehicle has been seized too," the official handle of Mumbai Police wrote on X (formerly Twitter).
Section 171 is imposed for "wearing garb or carrying a token used by a public servant with fraudulent intent", while Section 419 deals with cheating by personation.
A video went viral on social media, wherein two women wearing uniforms of cops approached Uorfi at a cafe in Mumbai. The Bigg Boss OTT contestant was informed that she was being arrested for "wearing indecent clothes" in public. The video showed Uorfi initially defending herself, but later obeying the instructions of the cops.
After the video was widely circulated, a lot of people started questioning its authenticity. They even pointed out that the "officers" were not dressed in proper uniforms and arrived in a regular car rather than a police vehicle. Later, it was found that Uorfi hadn't been detained.
