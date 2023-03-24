'United Kacche' Trailer: Sunil Grover Plays an Indian Immigrant in This Dramedy
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
The trailer for the Sunil Grover's new show United Kacche dropped on Thursday, 23 March. The series is set in the United Kingdom and talks about the struggles of immigrants living in London. However, the show seems to not take itself too seriously and tries to be a dramady.
Sunil shared the trailer for the show, writing: "#KaccheSePakke hone ke khaatir maine kitne papad bele, aur kitne jhapad jhele ye dekhne ke liye aajaeye 31st March ko sirf #ZEE5 pe. #UnitedKaccheOnZEE5 #UnitedKacche."
Take a look at the trailer here:
The story of Tejinder 'Tango' Gill from Punjab who has left for London. This seems to have been his life long dream much like for his father and grandfather. What follows, is a comedy of errors as he navigates through his life in London.
The show also stars Sapna Pabbi, Nikhil Vijay, Manu Rishi Chaddha, Nayani Dixit and Neelu Kohli in pivotal roles.
The show will be available to stream on Zee5 from 31 March.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)