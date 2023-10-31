Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Entertainment Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Celebrities Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019‘Unfathomable Loss’: 'Friends' Stars React to Matthew Perry's Death

The cast of 'Friends' is taking time to “grieve and process” the death of their former co-star Matthew Perry.
'Friends' Stars React to Matthew Perry's Death.

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

Following the untimely passing of Matthew Perry; celebrated for his role as Chandler Bing in the popular series Friends, the cast of the show released a joint statement stating that they are taking time to “grieve and process” the death of their former co-star.

In the joint statement provided to CNN on Monday, Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer and Matt LeBlanc wrote: “We are all so utterly devastated by the loss of Matthew. We were more than just cast mates. We are a family.”

“There is so much to say, but right now we’re going to take a moment to grieve and process this unfathomable loss,” the statement read.

“In time we will say more, as and when we are able. For now, our thoughts and our love are with Matty’s family, his friends, and everyone who loved him around the world," the statement added.

Perry died Saturday at his home in the Los Angeles area. He was 54. He was part of the legendary show Friends, which catapulted the actor into stardom.

As per reports, he had recently bought a new house and had signed a Hollywood film.

