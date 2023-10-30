Jennifer Aniston & Other 'Friends' Actors 'Devastated' by Matthew Perry's Death

Matthew Perry's Friends co-stars, namely Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, David Schwimmer, Matt LeBlanc and Lisa Kudrow are yet to put out public statements following his tragic demise. A source has told Page Six that the actors are 'devastated' by Matthew's sudden passing. Perry passed away on 28 October in Los Angeles. He was found dead in the hot tub of his house.

“The cast is reeling from the loss of their brother, because that’s what Matty was — their brother,” a source was quoted by the international publication as saying. “It’s just devastating,” the source said adding, “The entire cast are close, they will be devastated, because they were together through the best of times and worst of times. And when Matty was sick, they protected him, they looked him after him fiercely.” The source also said that the actors are preparing a joint statement.