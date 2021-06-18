Two 'Savdhaan India' Actors Arrested For Alleged Theft

While staying there as paying guests, they allegedly stole the cash from the locker of another woman staying there as a PG, and then quickly left the place, the police said



After the victim lodged a complaint with Aarey Police Station, cops probed the case. While scanning the CCTV footage of the society, the police saw the women decamping from the building, officials said.



They were picked up and after questioning admitted to the crime, said a police official.



According to police, the two female actors were going through a financial crisis owing to the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown that has hit the entertainment industry hard, and they took the opportunity to make some quick money.