MC Stan Winning Bigg Boss 16 Trophy Leaves Twitter Divided

MC Stan took home the Bigg Boss 16 trophy on Monday, 13 February.
Published:

MC Stan won Bigg Boss 16. 

(Photo Courtesy: YouTube)

MC Stan defeated Shiv Thakare to emerge as the winner of Bigg Boss 16  on Monday, 13 February 2023. He won the trophy for the 16th edition of the country's most popular reality show, Bigg Boss. However, the historic win has left Twitter divided. The fans of the other top finalists who were eyeing the trophy, Priyanka Choudhary and Shiv Thakare, were left dejected by MC Stan's win.

Check out the Twitter reactions to MC Stan's win:

One user was simply happy that MC Stan won, the user wrote, "Wohaaaa Congratulations #MCStan THE WINNER OF BIGG BOSS 16"

Another user praised Priyanka, who was one of the top finalists, "#PriyankaChaharChaudhary didn't win the trophy but won the hearts."

However, one user wrote about his love for the first runner-up Shiv Thakare. He wrote, "Our king is built different!! This grace & love @ShivThakare9, One word only Respect."

Check out the other Twitter reactions here:

