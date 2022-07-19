‘10 Years; He's Still Here': Twinkle Khanna on Rajesh Khanna's Death Anniversary

Rajesh Khanna made his debut with Aakhri Khat in 1966 which became India’s first official entry to the Oscars in 1967. He went on to act in films like Aaradhna, Kati Patang, Amar Prem, Anand, Haathi Mere Saathi, Namak Haraam, and Khamoshi that were all successful ventures.

Actor Sharmila Tagore, who has starred opposite Rajesh Khanna in several films, also opened up about the actor in the audiobook ‘Rajesh Khanna: Ek Tanha Sitara’.

She said, “Rajesh Khanna was a complex person. I’ve seen him be very generous with his colleagues, friends, and co-stars…and showering them with expensive gifts. Sometimes he would also buy houses for them but he would also have great expectations from them which would cause strain in the relationships.”

The actor passed away on 18 July 2012 in Mumbai.