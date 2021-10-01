Twinkle Khanna Recalls Being Asked to do a 'Mandakini' Sequence by Director

Twinkle Khanna hosted a session with veteran actor Waheeda Rehman recently.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Twinkle Khanna recalled an unpleasant experience with a director, following which he never cast her again. In a conversation with veteran actor Waheeda Rehman, shared on the Tweak India YouTube channel, Twinkle said that the director asked if she could do a 'Mandakini' rain song sequence, implying that she should wear see-through clothes.
Twinkle was responding to Rehman's story about being mistreated by director Raj Khosla.
"I had a similar experience, but a little more graphic. I was wearing a white kurta, ready for the quintessential rain song. The director comes with a shawl wrapped around, imitating Guru Dutt. And he says, ‘If I tell you to do a Mandakini, what will you say?’ I said I will say two things. First, I will say ‘no’, and secondly, ‘You’re not Raj Kapoor'", Twinkle said.
She added, "He never spoke to me, never repeated me and it was horrible. But one has to speak out against such things". Twinkle appeared in a rain song in Mela, directed by Dharmesh Darshan.
