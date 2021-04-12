Twinkle Confirms Akshay Is Back Home After Testing COVID Negative

She had earlier shared the 'Simpsons' themed caricature in April last year, and captioned it, "Aww..This really brings out the crazy in us. I've always wondered what it would be like to step into The Simpsons world and now we're a step closer!"

On April 4, Akshay shared an health update on his social media handles to inform his followers that he'd tested positive for the virus. "I wish to inform everyone that, earlier this morning, I have tested positive for COVID-19. Following all the protocols, I have immediately isolated myself. I'm under home quarantine and have sought necessary medical care," he wrote. He also urged everyone who came in contact with him to get tested and added that he would be 'back in action' soon.

He then revealed that he had been hospitalized, "Thank you everyone for all your warm wishes and prayers, they seem to be working , I am doing fine, but as a precautionary measure under medical advice, I have been hospitalised. I hope to be back home soon. Take care."

Akshay's diagnosis came at a time when he was shooting for his upcoming film Ram Setu. His co-stars Jacqueline Fernandez and Nushrratt Bharuccha went into self-isolation as a precaution. A source later informed that Jacqueline tested negative even after getting tested twice.

Akshay has many projects lined up including Bachchan Panday, Prithviraj, BellBottom, and Atrangi Re. The release of his film Sooryavanshi was further delayed due to the rising COVID-19 cases.