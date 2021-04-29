It's a Battle Cry: TV Actor Manav Gohil Shares COVID Journey

Actor Manav Gohil
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
With the constant rise in cases in the second wave of the coronavirus, many have been infected. In the somber reality, actor Manav Gohil shared a message of hope, drawing from his own experience with the virus. In a recent Instagram video, he documented his journey of diagnosis and recovery, with glimpses from the ambulance, the hospital, and the isolation.
In the background, he narrates, "It’s a battle cry. It’s my might against yours. I know you are cunning, awful and dangerous. But what you don’t know is this, that my boundary of resilience is fast-traced. And if I fall short of that ability, I’ll live my fate to stay undefeated. I have many prayers on my side and be aware my friend, it might shut you blind. So try what you must, but just know that…..I’m getting back." He captioned the video, "The Battle Cry! My might against yours...#fightingback #gettingback.”
The Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii actor informed his followers on 13 April that he'd tested positive. In an Instagram post, he wrote, "It's true that one can never be too careful. Despite all precautions, I have tested positive for COVID-19. I am following all the necessary protocols. I am under home quarantine and being treated by medical professionals," his statement read. He requested everyone who came in contact with him to get tested.
Manav currently stars in the show Shaadi Mubarak as KT. A source had revealed to a publication, "The test of the entire cast was conducted last week as part of the regular exercise during COVID-19 which is followed on the set. Unfortunately, Manav tested to be positive and he immediately quarantined himself."
