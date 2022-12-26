Tunisha Sharma Death Case: Sheezan Khan’s Sisters Falaq & Shafaq Issue Statement

Actor Sheezan Mohammed Khan has been arrested in Tunisha Sharma death case.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
The sudden passing of television actor Tunisha Sharma has shocked everyone, including her fans, friends, and family. The actor allegedly died by suicide on the set of Ali Baba Dastaan-E-Kabul in Vasai, Maharashtra's Palghar district, on 24 December.
On 25 December, the actor's mother, Vanita Sharma, filed a complaint against her alleged boyfriend and co-star, Sheezan Khan. Sheezan was arrested after a case of abetment to suicide was registered against him, following which he was sent to four-day police custody.
On Monday evening (26 December), Sheezan's sisters, actors Falaq Naaz and Shafaq Naaz, issued a statement on social media saying that their brother is cooperating with the police and that they have full faith in the Indian judiciary system.
Their statement read, "Accusations have been leveled against Sheezan and the police are investigating the case. Let police take the call. I am confident that an innocent guy has been framed without an application of mind. This situation has been overwhelming for the family members and we'd like to take this time to co-operate with the police and let the truth come out."
"We have complete faith in the Indian judiciary system and hope the truth shall triumph. Also, please do not take our silence for weakness; We will speak soon when the time is right. But for now, allow and respect our privacy," it further stated.
Take a look at it here:
Tunisha had worked in shows like Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul, Ishq Subhan Allah, Gabbar Poonchwala, Sher-e-Punjab: Maharaja Ranjit Singh, and Chakravartin Ashoka Samrat.
The actor also appeared in Bollywood movies including Fitoor, Baar Baar Dekho, Kahaani 2: Durga Rani Singh, and Dabangg 3.
According to reports, Tunisha’s funeral will be held on 27 December.
(If you feel suicidal or know someone in distress, please reach out to them with kindness and call these numbers of local emergency services, helplines, and mental health NGOs)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)