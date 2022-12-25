Co-Actor Arrested Day After TV Star Tunisha Sharma Found Dead on Set

Sheezan Mohammed Khan, co-actor of TV star Tunisha Sharma - who allegedly died by suicide on Saturday (24 December) on the set of a TV show in Vasai in Maharashtra's Palghar district - has been arrested after a case of abetment to suicide was registered against him, reports quoted police as saying. He will be presented in court on Monday.

Her post-mortem was conducted in JJ Hospital, Naigaon on Sunday, 25 December, police said.

"The autopsy was conducted till 4:30 am and 4-5 police personnel were also present," officials reportedly said.