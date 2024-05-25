'Truly No One Like You': Kunal Kemmu Gets Adorable B'Day Wish From Soha Ali Khan

Actor Kunal Kemmu is celebrating his 41st birthday today (25 May). To mark the special occasion, Kunal's actor wife Soha Ali Khan took to social media to wish him with a goofy video.

The video featured some candid moments from Kunal's life, along with a heartfelt message that Soha penned for him. In the clip, he could be seen dancing playfully with their daughter Inaaya, cooking in the kitchen, and performing stunts with a cap.