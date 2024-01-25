Soha-Kunal Share a Glimpse of Their Romantic Journey On 9th Wedding Anniversary

Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu are celebrating their 9th wedding anniversary.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu are celebrating nine years of marriage on 25 January. The couple took to social media to wish each other by sharing some of the most memorable moments of their lives through photos and videos.
Soha shared a carousel post on Instagram and simply captioned it "Yes" with a red heart emoji. Kunal, on the other hand, shared a reel that gave us a glimpse of the couple's romantic journey.
He captioned his post, "Aaj humari shaadi ka Happy Birthday hai (Today is our wedding anniversary). With love, Soha ka Aadmi (Soha’s man) (wink and red heart emojis).”
Have a look:
Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu are celebrating 9 years of togetherness.
The couple tied the knot on 25 January 2015.
The couple got engaged in Paris in July 2014, after dating each other for several years.
In September 2017, Soha and Kunal welcomed their first child, a daughter named Inaaya.
Soha shared a bunch of pictures with Kunal to mark the special occasion.
In an unseen picture, the two can be seen sharing a kiss.
In another picture, both Kunal and Soha were all smiles for the camera.
Soha also gave her fans a glimpse of her romantic getaway with Kunal.
She shared another selfie with Kunal.
Soha and Kunal look picture-perfect in this one.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)