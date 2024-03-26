Madgaon Express Box Office: Kunal Kemmu Film Will Soon Mint ₹10 Cr in India

As per the report, the film earned ₹1.5 crore on its opening day, ₹2.75 crore on Saturday and ₹2.8 crore on Sunday. The film did good business on Monday due to Holi minting ₹2.60 crore.

The film’s total collection stands at ₹9.65 crore and it will soon collect ₹10 crore. The film had an overall occupancy of 23.87% across the country on Monday.

Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar produced the film under the Excel Entertainment banner. Madgaon Express tells the story of three young boys who have dreamed of vacationing in Goa and are finally getting the opportunity to. However, they are faced with many hurdles and get embroiled with gangsters.