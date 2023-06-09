Tiger Shroff's Mother Ayesha Shroff Duped of Rs 58 Lakh; Files Police Complaint

As per reports, Fernandes was appointed as the director of operations in Tiger's company, which trains people in mixed martial arts. However, its administration is handled by Ayesha.

"Fernandes was appointed director in the MMA Matrix firm in 2018. He is accused of collecting money to organise 11 tournaments in India and abroad through the firm and depositing Rs 58.53 lakh in his personal account," the Mumbai police official told NDTV, quoting the FIR.

The Mumbai police have registered a case against Fernandez under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 420, 408, 465, 467, and 468.

As per the complaint, the accused reportedly took a lot of money for organising a total of eleven tournaments in and outside India through MMA Matrix. The total amount of fees collected from December 2018 to January 2023 was Rs 58,53,591 in the company's bank account, India Today reported.