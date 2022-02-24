This is How Shabana Azmi Welcomed Shibani Dandekar Into The Family

Shabana Azmi welcomes daughter-in-law Shibani Dandekar into the family.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Veteran actor Shabana Azmi extended a warm welcome to her daughter-in-law Shibani Dandekar through a sweet Instagram post. Shabana shared a family photo featuring the newlyweds Farhan Akhtar and Shibani, Baba Azmi, Tanvi Azmi, Honey Irani, Javed Akhtar and Farhan's two daughters, Shakya and Akira Akhtar.
“Happy family welcomes lovely #Shibani into the family fold,” wrote Shabana in the caption.
She also shared another photo with Farhan and wrote, "I love him soooooo".
Farhan and Shibani tied the knot in Khandala on 19 February, in the presence of close family and friends. Their marriage was registered on 21 February in Mumbai.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)