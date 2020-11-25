These 'Four More Shots' Actors Skipped Meals To Fit Into Clothes

'Four More Shots Please!' actors on the challenges of looking good on screen. Abira Dhar 'Four More Shots Please!' on the challenges of looking good on-screen. | (Photo Courtesy: Instagram) Celebrities 'Four More Shots Please!' actors on the challenges of looking good on screen.

The web series Four More Shots Please!, starring Sayani Gupta, Maanvi Gagroo, Kirti Kulkarni and Bani is not just a show about female friendship. It also concentrates on several other issues like homosexuality, gender-based discrimination at workplace, the beauty standards upheld by society and many more. While the show was trolled on social media, it went and got nominated for an International Emmy Awards. Speaking to The Quint, Sayani said this was a slap on the face of all those people who said terrible things about the show.

While Four More Shots, Please! looked fun and the actors were at their stylish best, they said it was anything but fun.

"When we were in Istanbul we had to shoot an entire episode in three days and it's all outdoors. We didn't have any vanity van or anything. We were changing in the middle of roads, in cafes, in tiny loos. We did hair, make-up inside cars. It was a pandemonium, that whole Istanbul shoot". Sayani Gupta, Actor