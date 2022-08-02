'The Truth Will Always Prevail': Dhee Reacts to 'Enjoy Enjaami' Controversy

Dhee added that she has always given Arivu the credits as the writer/singer. "I have full control over what I say, do, and the things I share on my social media and I have always made sure I give credits to Arivu as the singer/writer and Santhosh Narayanan as the producer/composer at every point. I have proudly spoken about them, especially Arivu, every chance I got. At no point have I diminished or downplayed both of their importance in Enjoy Enjaami... I don't have any control over the way our work is being shared and promoted by external sources".

Dhee also touched upon the Rolling Stone India incident, when the magazine received flak for carrying a front cover and cover story about ‘Enjoy Enjaami’ in August last year, but not including Arivu. "The Rolling Stone India cover from last year was based around Shan and I's upcoming individual albums and the main reason as to why we are in this particular cover together. It was neither about Enjoy Enjaami or Neeye Oli. The song names weren't on the cover too that we shared. What I was told was that there was a rollout plan where Rollingstone was going to publish cover stories and articles on Arivu, Santhosh Narayanan and other artistes".

The singer concluded by saying, "Though this whole thing has been interpreted in many ways, I am consoled by the importance of what this conversation means in an ongoing battle..."