'Nobody Gave Me a Tune or Melody': Arivu Speaks Out on Exclusion

In a long Instagram post with a picture from the music video of the song, Arivu wrote that he spent over six months to compose, to write and then to perform the track. He also clarified claims by Santosh Narayanan and Maajja that both Dhee and Arivu had contributed equally to the project, saying that he did not receive any kind of external support. Arivu wrote that the songs speaks about his background and his heritage, and though the producing the song was a team effort, this does not give the label or other collaborators the right to invisibilize the struggles of his ancestors which he addresses in the track.

“Anyone can snatch away your treasure when You’re alseep. Never when you are awake. Jaibhim. Truth will always win in the end.#enjoyenjaami #appropriationart,” Arivu wrote.

Featuring Arivu and Dhee, ‘Enjoy Enjaami’ was backed by music composer Santhosh Narayanan and AR Rahman’s music label Maajja, which promotes independent music. The song was released on March 5 last year. Under the description of the original music video released by Maaja on YouTube, Dhee has been named as the principal artiste, while Arivu’s name has been added as the collaborator. “Dhee ft. Arivu - Enjoy Enjaami (Prod. Santhosh Narayanan),” reads the song’s title on YouTube. The description does not carry the name of the composer either.

Arivu’s exclusion as the creator of the song has also been addressed in the past multiple times, but this is the first time he has spoken about it.