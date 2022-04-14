The Kapoors Threw a Surprise Sangeet For Ranbir & Alia: Choreographer

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's mehendi and sangeet ceremony was held on Wednesday, 13 April, in the presence of close family and friends at Ranbir's house in Mumbai's Bandra. Rajendra Singh choreographed the songs for the sangeet.

In an interview with India Today, Singh said that the Kapoor family danced to songs such as 'Mehendi Hai Rachne Wali', 'Dholida', 'Cutie Pie' and 'Tenu Leke Main Javanga'.