The Kapoors Threw a Surprise Sangeet For Ranbir & Alia: Choreographer

The Kapoor's preparing for Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's sangeet.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's mehendi and sangeet ceremony was held on Wednesday, 13 April, in the presence of close family and friends at Ranbir's house in Mumbai's Bandra. Rajendra Singh choreographed the songs for the sangeet.
In an interview with India Today, Singh said that the Kapoor family danced to songs such as 'Mehendi Hai Rachne Wali', 'Dholida', 'Cutie Pie' and 'Tenu Leke Main Javanga'.
He added that the sangeet was a surprise for Ranbir and Alia.
Singh also told the publication that Ranbir and Alia were thrilled with the surprise performances that their families had planned for them. Speaking about his association with the Kapoor family the choreographer said, "I know them for the past 20 years. I choreographed Riddhima Kapoor Sahni's sangeet 18 years ago. Before that, I did it for Karisma Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan".
Ranbir and Alia's wedding is taking place on Thursday, 14 April.