The Issue is Not About Kangana, It's About 'Godi Media': Urmila

Urmila Matondkar: You are very right. Let me start from the very beginning. The issue has become about her tweet, when in fact the issue is actually about the 'Godi media' who carried the story of me buying an office space worth Rs 3 crores. The report cited sources claiming I was not available for a comment, whereas I have the screenshot of the reporter calling me at 9pm on Saturday night when the story is supposed to be published on Sunday morning. By the time I responded I was told it was too late and the news has already gone for printing. The amount I bought the office space for was the headline, which was really not needed. Then other publications picked it up. And after that the tweet that she (Kangana) put up was extremely humiliating, and she has done it in the past too. The 20-25 cases she was talking about is not because she was trying to, in her words, "please BJP" but it is because she was spreading venom about people who have now reacted to that. I would have also let it go had it not been a direct attack. How is it fair that your efforts are efforts and everyone else's is nonsense?

IT trolls pick up these kinds of tweets and then go berserk. Unfortunately, in this country the media is completely sold. Even the last time when I had done an interview, my only issue was not her but where we are standing as a country and where the fourth pillar of democracy is standing. Are they going to be making this particular lady the barometer of the country? That's why it was necessary for me to put a stop to it and also bring people's attention to the fact that she has been provided Y-plus security with our money. It's a lot of money. If she claims to be at the top of her game don't you think she should be paying for her own security? Don't you think as citizen of the country we should be asking this question? And where is that list on the basis of which this security was given to her?