The Cast And Crew Of 'Friends' Pay Tribute To Matthew Perry After His Demise
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram; Altered by The Quint)
Following the untimely passing of Matthew Perry, celebrated for his iconic role as Chandler Bing in the legendary series Friends, tributes are pouring in from the cast and crew of the show. Perry, a comedic genius, was found deceased at his Los Angeles residence in a heartbreaking turn of events.
Warner Bros. Television Group, the production powerhouse behind Friends, released a statement via The Hollywood Reporter expressing their deep sorrow at the loss of their dear friend.
The studio had most recently overseen the production of the much-anticipated 2021 HBO Max special, which brought together the original cast of Friends on the iconic soundstage of the Warner Bros. Studio in Burbank.
NBC, the network that broadcast Friends from 1994 to 2004, shared their heartfelt sentiments. They recognized Perry's profound impact on millions worldwide with his unparalleled comedic timing and sardonic humor, underscoring that his legacy would live on through future generations.
Friends' official Instagram account also paid their tributes:
Maggie Wheeler, who portrayed Chandler Bing's on-again, off-again girlfriend, Janice, in the beloved series, took to Instagram to pay tribute to Perry. She remembered him as a source of boundless joy and celebrated the creative moments they shared.
Morgan Fairchild, Perry's on-screen mother, conveyed her grief, referring to him as her 'son.' She lamented the loss of this brilliant young actor and sent love and condolences to his friends and family, particularly his father, John Bennett Perry. Their connection spanned back to their previous collaborations on projects like "Flamingo Road" and "Falcon Crest." #RIPMatthew #MatthewPerry
