Justin Trudeau To Octavia Spencer; Celebrities Mourn Matthew Perry's Death

Hollywood is in mourning as news broke of the sudden and tragic passing of actor and comedian Matthew Perry. Best known for his iconic role as Chandler Bing in the beloved TV show Friends, Perry was found dead at the age of 54 in a hot tub at his Los Angeles home.

His death has sent shockwaves through the entertainment industry and beyond.

Warner Bros. Television Group, the production company behind Friends, paid heartfelt tribute to Perry. In a statement, they described him as a "comedic genius" and expressed their devastation at his loss.