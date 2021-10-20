The Boy Has Been Languishing in Jail: Twinkle Khanna on Aryan Khan's Arrest

Twinkle Khanna has extended her support to Aryan Khan by comparing his arrest to the hit South Korean series Squid Game. Aryan, who has been arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau in an alleged drugs case, has been in Mumbai's Arthur Road Jail since 8 October and was denied bail by a special court on 20 October.

In an Instagram post, Twinkle shared excerpts from her blog, titled 'Let the desi Squid Games begin’. Citing the example from one of the episodes of the show she wrote, “Each player is given ten marbles and must get their opponent’s marbles by competing in any game of their choosing. In this episode, one of the strongest candidates is badgered and ultimately bamboozled into losing his marbles. I seem to have misplaced mine as well when I read the news about Shah Rukh Khan’s son’s arrest.”