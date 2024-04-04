The Academy Shares Deepika Padukone's Iconic 'Deewani Mastani' Song Clip

Sharing a clip from the song, The Academy wrote, "Deepika Padukone performing "Deewani Mastani" (sung by Shreya Ghoshal) from the movie 'Bajirao Mastani.' Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali starring Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra Jonas."

Have a look at the video here: