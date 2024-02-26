After 'Fighter', Yami Gautam-Starrer 'Article 370' Gets Banned in Gulf Countries

Yami Gautam's latest film, Article 370, has been reportedly banned in Gulf countries. However, no official explanation has been provided by the certification board for the same.

Although Article 370 opened to mixed reviews on 23 February, the film has been performing decently on both the domestic and global box office. Directed by Aditya Suhas Jambhale, the film also stars Priyamani, Arun Govil, and Kiran Karmarkar in key roles.