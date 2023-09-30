'My Insecurities Were to Do With The Way I Look': Bhumi Pednekar

My struggles growing up were different. It had to do with all the social conditioning, or patriarchal conditioning, that society generally had. And I think it had more to do with the way I looked. I was sitting with one of my friends, and she was saying, "We stared at boys all day long." But I never spoke to them. It was mainly because I was so underconfident that I could not believe that any boy or any man could be interested in me. So all I did was stare. And all of this happened because I was never a conventional-looking girl. So there was a lot of body shaming — growing up, I hated everything about myself.