'My Insecurities Were to Do With The Way I Look': Bhumi Pednekar
'Thank You For Coming' starring Bhumi Pednekar will hit the big screens on 6 October.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
Thank You For Coming is a highly anticipated Bollywood comedy that is produced by Rhea Kapoor. Helmed by Karan Boolani, the film features Bhumi Pednekar, Kusha Kapila, Dolly Singh, Shivani Bedi, and Shehnaaz Gill in the lead roles. The cast and makers of the film took some time out to speak to The Quint about the film, the complexities of womanhood and more.
Bhumi opened up about her journey as a woman and how she became confident with time despite having many insecurities earlier:
My struggles growing up were different. It had to do with all the social conditioning, or patriarchal conditioning, that society generally had. And I think it had more to do with the way I looked. I was sitting with one of my friends, and she was saying, "We stared at boys all day long." But I never spoke to them. It was mainly because I was so underconfident that I could not believe that any boy or any man could be interested in me. So all I did was stare. And all of this happened because I was never a conventional-looking girl. So there was a lot of body shaming — growing up, I hated everything about myself.
Rhea Kapoor also got candid about having Anil Kapoor as her father:
Feminism is not just for women. I have some incredible men in my life. And they are some of the most powerful feminists that I know. And I don't know anybody's evolution as much as my father's. My father is the guy who has done films like Munna Bhai, Tehzaab, and Welcome. He's the guy's guy. But I can't explain to you the 'girl's dad' my father has become.