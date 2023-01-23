Telugu actor Sudheer Varma dies by suicide.

Telugu actor Sudheer Varma, who has been a part of popular south films like Second Hand and Kundanapu Bomma, passed away on Monday morning, 23 January. The 33-year-old actor reportedly died by suicide.

A spokesperson from the late actor's family told TOI in a statement, "He had been struggling for a while to get good roles.” He further added that their family is grief-stricken by the tragedy.