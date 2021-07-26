Tamil Actor Yashika Aanand Meets With Accident; Critical

Tamil actor Yashika Aanand met with an accident in Chennai's Mahabalipuram on Saturday night, as per a report by Hindustan Times. She is critical. Yashika was travelling with friends when their car rammed into a divider and fell in the nearby pit.

News reports state that one of Yashika's friends, Vallichetti Bhavani, died on the spot. Onlookers reportedly said that the actor's SUV was speeding and lost control, thus causing the accident.