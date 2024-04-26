'Taarak Mehta...' Actor Gurucharan Singh Goes Missing; Police Complaint Filed

According to the report, Gurucharan did not come back home. His father, Hargit Singh, lodged a missing complaint in Hindi. It read, "My son Gurucharan Singh, Age: 50 years, had left at 8:30 am on 22nd April to go to Mumbai. He went to the airport to catch a flight. He didn't reach Mumbai, neither has he returned home and his phone is not reachable. He is mentally stable and we had been searching for him but now he has been missing."

As per reports investigation is underway.

Gurucharan rose to prominence for his portrayal of Sodhi in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. He made the decision to depart from the show several years ago to prioritise his family.